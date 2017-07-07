Democratic Candidate for Congress Arrested While Protesting GOP Healthcare Bill

Democratic candidate Derrick Crowe, who is running for Congress in Texas’s 21st District, was arrested while protesting the Republican healthcare bill in Austin, Texas, on July 6.Protesters across the United States staged sit-ins and demonstrations outside of the offices of Republican senators to protest the Senate version of the GOP’s Affordable Care Act repeal, called the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA).In Austin, women dressed in the famous red cloaks and white bonnets of the handmaids from Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” They stood silently in a line while other protesters chanted “vote no” in front of US Sen John Cornyn’s office. Credit: Twitter/Susan Schorn via Storyful