Police Use Water Cannon to Disperse G20 Protestors in Hamburg
Police used water cannons to disperse crowds demonstrating the start of the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 6 after clashes between protesters and police. This video shows riot police moving forward with the water cannons as protesters move back. Heavy security was present from the outset of the protest as police warned protestors the rally would not go ahead unless individuals removed masks covering their faces. Credit: Instagram/Elbnessi via Storyful