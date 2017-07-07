At Beginning of G20 Summit in Hamburg, Large Crowds Form at Protests

Demonstrators in Hamburg, Germany, protested the start of the G20 summit in the city July 6. The ‘Welcome to Hell’ demonstration took place in Fischmarkt district as participants chanted and rallied against the world leaders in attendance.A heavy security presence was evident from videos showing the demonstration as police warned protestoes the rally would not go ahead unless individuals removed masks covering their faces. Credit: Instagram/elbgestoeber via Storyful