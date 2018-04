More than 50 cars were damaged in an act of vandalism by a group of young people at a car yard on Wednesday, July 5, in Alice Springs.According to the NT News, a 14-year-old boy was arrested over the vandalism, which was caught on CCTV at the dealership.Pavers were thrown at the cars, smashing car windows, and one person can be seen in the footage leaping onto some of the vehicles. Credit: NT Police, Fire and Emergency Services via Storyful