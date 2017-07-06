Man's Garage Burns Down After He Uses Smoke Bomb To Expel Wasps

A Grand Blanc homeowner’s garage was burned down on on July 3, after he attempted to use a smoke bomb to remove a nest of wasps from his garage.According to Grand Blanc Fire Chief Robert Burdette, homeowner Mike Tingley set off a smoke bomb inside the structure, which quickly turned into a fire and overtook the garage. Fireworks could be heard erupting from the scene but were not the cause of the blaze according to media reports.Tingley’s neighbor Lance Ginter shared a video of the fire to Facebook on June 3. The clip shows several fire brigades attending to the fire. Credit: Facebook/Lance Gintner via Storyful