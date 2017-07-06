Aviation Authority Investigating After Pauline Hanson Flies Drone in Residential Area

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson took time out to practice flying a drone from an apartment balcony in Townsville, Queensland on Wednesday, June 6, prompting an investigation into the legality of the activity.Hanson said she was in Townsville to meet with locals and that the drone did not belong to her.The Civil Aviation Safety Authority announced that it would review the video and “take appropriate action” after multiple people claimed Hanson had breached drone safety rules. Credit: Senator Pauline Hanson via Storyful