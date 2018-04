The Keystone Fire had charred an estimated 376 acres of land in southern Wyoming by Wednesday morning, July 5, spurred on by hot and dry conditions.According to InciWeb, the fire broke out about 1.5 miles southwest of Rob Roy Reservoir. The blaze warranted the evacuation of about 25 homes, local broadcaster KOWB reported.This footage shows a plane dropping retardant on the Keystone Fire. Credit: Facebook/Michael Olsen via Storyful