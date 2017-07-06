Air Tankers Drop Fire Retardant on Fire Near Breckenridge

Evacuations were ordered in Colorado’s Summit County on July 5 after a wildfire was reported between the mountain towns of Frisco and Breckenridge.A full evacuation of the area around Peak 7 mountain was ordered, while fire officials advised people in Breckenridge to prepare to leave should the so-called Peak 2 Fire become more dangerous. Fire crews and equipment were deployed, including two heavy tankers, a water-bombing helicopter, and personnel from three local fire districts, according to the Summit County government. Credit: Instagram/Greg Day via Storyful