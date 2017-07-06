Several Homes Burn in Toronto Neighborhood

Fire crews extinguished a four-alarm fire in downtown Toronto on Wednesday, July 5. The black, billowing smoke could be seen from blocks away.The fire started at around 5 pm, according to CP24. District Fire Chief Stephan Powell told reporters there were four houses involved, and two completely engulfed. Because of the proximity of the houses, it was difficult to completely contain the fire.Nearby homes were evacuated and no injuries were reported at the time of writing. Credit: Instagram/ashleighgudrun via Storyful