G20 Protest Brings '1,000 Zombies' Onto Streets of Hamburg

A thousand “zombies” staged a performance protest in Hamburg on July 5, ahead of the G20 summit, to highlight what they feel the summit should be focused on. The 1000 Gestalten activist group gathered 1,000 people for the silent, eerie protest.The group dressed the “zombies” in grey from head to toe and for several days ahead of the beginning of the G20 summit, on July 7, the protesters have been popping up in small groups across the city. Their performance piece culminated in a large gathering on July 5, when organizers said 1,000 of them walked slowly through the city.The group says they have staged the protest because they want the G20 to stand for a more open, egalitarian society, rather than power in the hands of the few.They say, according to a translation from the German. “We stand for a society in which change does not come from above but proceeds from each individual. In which people face the political challenges and fight together for solidarity, tolerance and constructive discourse.” Credit: 1000 Gestalten via Storyful

