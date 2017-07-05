Debris Strewn Across Changsha, Hunan, Following Rains and Flooding

Debris and mud covered the streets of Changsha, the capital of China’s south-central Hunan province, on Tuesday, July 4, following a weekend of rains and flooding.According to Xinhua, intermittent rain is expected to last in the city until Wednesday.Flooding also hit other provinces including Guizhou, Jiangxi, Guangxi, Hubei and Anhui, as water at the middle and lower stretches of the Yangtze River, the longest river in Asia, exceeded warning levels. At least 13 people have been killed in Hunan province, Hong Kong’s Sing Tao Daily reported. Credit: Weibo/5827367677 (JJ慵懒的女人) via Storyful