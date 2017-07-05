Four Male Echidnas Chase Female in 'Love Train' Mating Ritual

Four male echidnas followed a female through the bushland of French Island, off the Victorian coast, on Saturday, July 1, in rare footage recorded by Yambuldai Potoroo.According to Potoroo, the males follow the female around until she is ready “to mate with one of them” in what is known as the “echidna love train”.Love trains can grow to up to ten echidnas in a row and are a sign that breeding season has started, ABC Science reported. Credit: Facebook/Yambuldai Potoroo via Storyful