Firefighting Plane Drops Retardant on Earthstone Fire Near Reno

The Earthstone Fire in Sparks, Nevada, had grown to 13,500 acres and was 20 percent contained as of on July 4, reports said.The fire, which was first reported on July 3, caused the closure of parts of Interstate 80 between Reno and Nevada due to heavy smoke, and left around 600 NV Energy customers in Lockwood temporarily without power, according to local news reports.This video was shot by Ann Bender Walters, and a firefighting airplane dropping retardant over flames on a hillside in Sparks. Credit: Facebook/Ann Bender Walter via Storyful