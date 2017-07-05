Florida Police Rescue Pit Bull Left in Hot Car

Police in Boynton Beach, Florida, were warning people on July 3 against leaving pets in vehicles after rescuing a pit bull from a hot car.Police said in a statement on Facebook that the temperature in the car “was easily 110 degrees”. Having been alerted to the dog’s plight, police said that, having failed to find the owner of the vehicle, Sgt John Dunlop “used his baton to break a window and rescue the dog.”When the owner eventually arrived, police said, an animal cruelty investigator cited her for violation of a Palm Beach County ordinance against leaving a dog unattended in a vehicle. Credit: Boynton Beach Police Department via Storyful