Firefighters helped to evacuate children and elderly residents from Guiyang town, in Hunan, China, on July 4, after it was flooded by the Xiangjiang River.At least 33 people have been killed in floods across south China, caused by days of torrential rainfall.Hunan province has been particularly badly affected, with more than 300,000 people having evacuated their homes. Credit: Weibo/Hengyang Fire Department via Storyful