Police Officer Carries Baby Overhead in Chest-High Chinese Floodwater

A local police officer, Huang Xu, was recorded carrying a baby over his head as he waded through chest-high floodwater in Loudi City, China, on July 2.At least 33 people have been killed in floods across south China, caused by days of torrential rainfall.Hunan province, in which Loudi is located, has been particularly badly affected, with more than 300,000 people having evacuated their homes. Credit: Weibo/Hunan Public Security Online via Storyful