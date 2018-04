Evacuations were in process in areas around Mount Lemmon, northeast of Tucson, Arizona, as a wildfire spread to 14,000 acres on Monday morning, July 3.According to local reports, the Burro fire was at zero percent containment by Monday morning. The fire was first reported on Friday morning.Footage by a local photographer shows the blaze lighting up the sky overnight into Monday. Credit: Facebook/Ray Cleveland Photography via Storyful