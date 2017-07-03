Tories Turn Hung Parliament Into 'Bung Parliament' With DUP Deal, Says Jonathan Pie

Fake news reporter Jonathan Pie knows exactly what to make of the electoral pact that was signed between the Conservatives and the DUP.Against speculation that the deal would increase sectarian tensions in Northern Ireland, he says, in a video shared to Facebook on July 2, that “if anything, a massive injection of money is going to make a return to violence less likely.”“With more investment flying around, it can only strengthen the peace process,” he continues. “Because there will be less unemployment, which equals less angry men.”Instead, Pie says the real outrage with the £1bn payment to the North is that it makes continued austerity for the rest of the UK seem unnecessary. “The problem is, we want the f***ing money,” he says. Credit: Jonathan Pie via Storyful