Protesters Exchange Words at Los Angeles Impeachment Rally

Thousands marched in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, July 2, in a rally to impeach President Donald Trump. At the rally, supporters of Trump got in a heated exchange with anti-Trump demonstrators, as seen in this video.ABC 7 reported that the demonstration started at Pershing Square in Los Angeles and the march continued to City Hall. Police monitored the rally, but no major disturbances were reported.Marches were organized in more than 30 cities across the United States. Credit: Twitter/Jessica Zhou via Storyful