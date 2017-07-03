News

Gunfire Erupts Outside Avignon Mosque That Condemned Terrorism (File)

Two men are on the run after gunfire erupted outside a mosque in Avignon, France, on Sunday night, July 2, according to local reports citing police. Eight people were wounded.Police said crowds were leaving Arrahma Mosque at around 10:30 pm when two hooded men in a Renault Clio opened fire, one carrying a handgun and the other a rifle, reported La Provence. Stray bullets went into an apartment 50 metres away, wounding the family of four, including a 7-year-old girl. Officials, however, said the shooting did not appear to be terrorism related and may have been “a settling of accounts or a quarrel between young people,” La Provence said.This file video, uploaded on November 27, 2015, shows Arrahma Mosque’s Imam Hichem condemning terrorism following the Paris attacks just over a week earlier. Credit: YouTube/Mosquee Arrahma via Storyful

