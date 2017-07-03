Video Shows Aftermath of Deadly Explosion in Damascus

Three explosions went off in Damascus on July 2, killing and injuring a number of people, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).Two car bombs hit the Airport Road near the Bilal al-Habashi mosque, and another one hit al-Ghadir Square in the al-Amara neighborhood in the capital, Damascus, according to SANA.Local media reported that 19 people were killed and several injured in the three explosions.This video was shared by a local media, Damascus Now, and is described as showing the explosion in al-Amara neighborhood. Credit: Damascus Now via Storyful