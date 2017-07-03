Transgender Activists Shun Demonstration Ban in Istanbul

Transgender rights activists marched in Istanbul on Sunday, July 2, defying a ban on their eighth annual protest by Istanbul’s governor.On the eve of the planned march, Istanbul LGBTI tweeted that it did not recognise the ban and would be headed for Taksim square on Sunday afternoon.About an hour into the protest, another activist group tweeted that police had broken up the demonstration and detained seven protesters. Credit: Twitter/@SPoDLGBTI via Storyful