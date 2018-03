Iraqi Forces Advance in Final Islamic State Enclave in Old Mosul

Iraqi forces reportedly advanced against Islamic State and recaptured the strategic neighborhood of al-Makawi on July 2, according to Iraqi Special Operations Forces.The forces also recaptured Bilal al-Habashi mosque near al-Nujaifi street in Old Mosul, the Federal Police commander said.This footage was shared by Iraqi Federal Police and described as showing civilians evacuated as Iraqi forces advanced against Islamic State in Old Mosul. Credit: Iraqi Federal Police via Storyful