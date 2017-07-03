Climate Change Protesters Paddle Through Hamburg Ahead of G20 Summit

Thousands of people marched and paddled against the climate and trade policies of the world’s most powerful nations in Hamburg’s so-called “protest wave” on July 2, ahead of the G20 summit in the north German city next week.Police estimated 7,800 protesters marched to the townhall or took to the water in canoes, kayaks and rowing boats, while organisers claimed a 18,000-strong turnout.This footage shows protesters on the Binnenalster, an artificial lake in the centre of Hamburg. Credit: Twitter/@remminger via Storyful