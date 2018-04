A fire broke out in a Syrian refugee camp in the Beqaa valley in Lebanon on June 2 and spread rapidly. The refugee camp is located in Qab Elias town, east of Beirut.Local news said that a child was killed, several people were injured and more than 100 tents were burned.This footage was shared by a local, Issa Chehab, and is described as showing the fire at the camp. Credit: Facebook/Issa Chehab via Storyful