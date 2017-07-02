Love Train Travels from Dublin to Belfast to Join the March for Equal Marriage

Campaigners for marriage equality in Northern Ireland held a march in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Saturday, July 1.Freelance journalist Joey Kavanagh was on board the Love Train, which was organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Executive Council. He interviewed Seamus Dooley, a member of the congress, who said they had arranged it as an “act solidarity with those who are marching in Northern Ireland.”He said, “Marriage equality is a trade union issue. If you can’t be out in the workplace, if you can’t be yourself … it’s an important civil rights issue.”Kavanagh filmed their arrival in Belfast Central train station as well as part of the marriage equality march itself.The march culminated at City Hall in Belfast. Credit: Twitter/Joey Kavanagh via Storyful