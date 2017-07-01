Timelapse Shows Koala Gazing at Milky Way

Amazing timelapse footage shows Grace the koala perched high in a tree as the Milky Way galaxy appears to rotate around her on a crystal-clear night complete with shooting stars.Symbio Wildlife Park said on July 1 the footage was filmed over four hours and consisted of nearly 600 shots at 25 second intervals.“The concept for the video came about after staff noticed over the past two nights, which have been crystal clear due to the cold Winter temperatures, [Grace had been] making her way to the highest point in the Koala Sanctuary as if to be reaching for the stars,” the park said in an email. Credit: Symbio Wildlife Park via Storyful