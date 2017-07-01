Boater Jumps Into Lake to Save Struggling Baby Deer in Fort Loudoun Lake

A boater jumped into Fort Loudoun Lake in Knoxville, Tennessee after he saw a small deer struggling to stay above the water on June 25.Caitlin Riddell told Storyful that she was out boating with her boyfriend, Rob Hersch, when they noticed something floating in the water.They initially thought it was a log, but upon closer inspection, they realized it was a baby deer struggling to swim. The fawn was swimming in circles and going underwater. Hersch jumped in to save it. He wrapped the animal in a spare life jacket and safely swam with it to shore.The couple then wrapped the deer in a warm towel and called the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, according to Riddell. Credit: Caitlin Riddell via Storyful