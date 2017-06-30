Cheers in Bundestag as Same-Sex Marriage Bill Is Passed

There were cheers in the Bundestag in Berlin on June 30 as it was announced that a bill to legalize same-sex marriage had been passed.The vote was carried by a margin of 393 to 226.Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was among those who voted against, supported the introduction of the bill, and allowed a free vote to members of her own party.Her stance was criticized from the floor of the Bundestag by SPD member Johannes Kahrs, who called it “pathetic and embarrassing.” Credit: Bundestag via Storyful