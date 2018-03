The German parliament voted to legalize same-sex marriage on June 30, with 393 deputies voting in favor of the bill, and 226 against.Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was among those who voted against, supported the introduction of the bill, and allowed a free vote to members of her own party.Her stance was criticized from the floor of the Bundestag by SPD member Johannes Kahrs, who called it “pathetic and embarrassing.” Credit: Bundestag via Storyful