A large sinkhole swallowed a car in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, on June 29.St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Jordan Westerberg and his fiancee could not find their car, a white Toyota Camry, after visiting the gym. The couple later realised their vehicle fell into a at least eight-feet-wide, 20-feet-deep hole on North 6th Street.The cause of the incident is unknown at the time of writing. Credit: Facebook/Stel Pontikes via Storyful