A hailstorm swept across Omaha on the evening of Thursday, June 29, breaking car windshields and shattering skylights.The hail was golf ball and baseball-sized, according to reports from Omaha World-Herald and 3 News Now, and damage was reported across the Omaha metro area and the surrounding regions of Douglas and Sarpy County.This footage shows the hail raining down on a parking lot in Omaha. Credit: Instagram/halaleo via Storyful