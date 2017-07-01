Berlin Subway Station Closes due to Flooding

The heaviest downpours in almost 60 years flooded streets, basements and underground stations throughout Berlin on Thursday, June 29.The storm started around noon and dumped as much as 100 liters per square meter within seven hours in some locations, according to reports citing the water utility. Rains are expected to continue into Friday with some fearing precipitation could reach 200 liters per square meter.This footage shows water cascading down the steps into the underground train station at Spichernstrasse, which closed due to the flooding. Credit: Instagram/laceyallyn via Storyful