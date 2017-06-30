Protesters March to National Electoral Council on 90th Day of Anti-Government Demonstrations

Opposition leaders marked the 90th day of anti-government protests in Venezuela on Thursday, June 29, by leading a march to the National Electoral Council (CNE).Members of the opposition party Voluntad Popular (People’s Will), leading the protests, say that the CNE is fraudulent and a pillar of the dictatorship.The death toll from the anti-government protests in Venezuela has risen to a total of 80. Most recently 26-year-old Roberto Duran, was reported to have died during an anti-government protest on Wednesday, June 28.In this video, protesters run as bullets are shot from a nearby bridge. Credit: David Smolansky via Storyful