Aussie Sam Kerr Scores Audacious Bicycle Kick in the National Women's Soccer League

Australian soccer player Sam Kerr scored a goal with an audacious bicycle kick for her team, Sky Blue FC, during their June 28 game against Orlando Pride in New Jersey in the National Women’s Soccer League.As teammate Maya Hayes raced down the line and cut into the box, she flicked the ball up in the air, teeing it up for Kerr’s overhead kick to give Sky Blue the lead. In the end it was enough, as Orlando Pride went on to win 3-2. Credit: Twitter/Sky Blue FC via Storyful