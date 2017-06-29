Police Arrest Greenacre Resident in Relation to Hitman's Murder

NSW Police officers arrested a man at a Greenacre home in Sydney on Thursday, June 29, in connection to the murder of Hamad Assad.The arrest, made by Strike Force Pippa detectives, was made after the shooting death of Assad on October 25, 2016, police confirmed in a statement.According to The Daily Telegraph a 24-year-old man was arrested at about 6am and taken to Bankstown police station.Footage shows police breaking open the door to a home and pinning a man to the ground as they search the property. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful