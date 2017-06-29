Possible Tornado Reported Between Sidney and Shenandoah
Tornado reports popped up across central and southwest Iowa on Wednesday, June 28. The National Weather Services reported the tornados to the Des Moines Register, while other severe storms across the state dropped large hail.Fremont County Emergency Management Director Mike Crecelius told the Associated Press that a tornado had hit a rural area east of Sidney on Wednesday, although no injuries were reported. Credit: Facebook/Nicholas Johnson via Storyful