Arizona Governor Declares State of Emergency as Goodwin Fire Reaches 20,000 Acres

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency in Yavapai County as the Goodwin Fire reached over 20,000 acres on June 28.The entire town of Mayer was evacuated on Tuesday. Parts of Dewey, Poland Junction, Chaparral Hills, Breezy Pines and Pine Flat have also been evacuated. The fire is one percent contained so far, due to southwest winds of 15-20 mph and high temperatures that are making conditions difficult. One firefighter has sustained minor injuries, according to local news. Credit: Instagram/n8trgrl_ via Storyful