Planned Parenthood Holds 'Die-In' at Senator's Indianapolis Office

A group from Planned Parenthood Advocates of Indiana and Kentucky performed a “die-in” in protest of the Republican-sponsored healthcare bill outside US Senator Todd Young’s office in Indianapolis on Wednesday, June 28.Other protests against the bill were held at Republican Senate offices, including at the US Capitol in Washington.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, delayed a vote on the bill, which would repeal large portions of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. The bill would, in part, cut Medicaid expansion. Not enough Republican senators were expected to vote in favor of the bill.Now McConnell is working to get a revised bill to the Congressional Budget Office before the July 4 recess so a report would be ready when the senate is back in session in mid-July, according to a report. Credit: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Indiana and Kentucky via Storyful

