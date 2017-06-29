News

Eric Trump Says Trump Organization 'Made Turnberry Great Again' at Opening of New Course

Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, opened the new King Robert the Bruce golf course at the Trump Turnberry resort in Ayrshire, Scotland, on June 28.During his speech Trump spoke about the importance of the location to his family and his father, saying, “Turnberry was always his dream. It was his painting, it was what he always envisioned, it’s what he always wanted.” He added: “Today we can finally say, we made Turnberry great again.”The course was redesigned by golf architect Martin Ebert, and replaces the old Kintyre course. Credit: Facebook/Catherine Hunter via Storyful

