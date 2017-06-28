Kurdish Fighters Engage in Street-to-Street Gunfights With Islamic State in Raqqa

Kurdish forces continued to gain territory from Islamic State fighters in Raqqa’s Diriya neighborhood on June 27-28, capturing approximately half of the strategic western district. The other half remained under siege, according to Kurdish media.Some residents of Diriya recently rescued by Kurdish Peoples Protection Units (YPG) told the media they were trapped in their homes for more than a month with little access to food or water. Credit: YPG Press Office via Storyful