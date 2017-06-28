CCTV Shows Violent Impact as SUV Collides With Bus

The Detroit Department of Transportation has released dramatic CCTV footage showing the violent May 26 collision involving a city bus and an SUV.Video shows the impact of the SUV on the bus, sending it crashing into the side of a building. Police reportedly said the SUV, driven by an 18-year-old, ran a stop sign.Local reports at the time said five people were hospitalized after the incident, including the drivers of both vehicles, who were badly injured. Credit: Detroit Department of Transportation via Storyful