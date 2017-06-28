Sydney Man Has Opal Travel Card Chip Implanted in Stomach-Churning Experiment

A Sydney man has had part of an Opal card implanted into his hand in an experiment to see if the technology made life more efficient.Meow-Ludo Meow-Meow live-streamed a question and answer session about the controversial move to Facebook on Tuesday, June 27.“One of the benefits of this is, instead of having the technology out of your body, you bring it into your body and that makes it much quicker to interact with technology,” Meow-Meow said in the video. “I think that privacy’s a bit of a joke, like it’s pretty much impossible to keep things private so why not take on the benefits of what this technology can offer you?”The former Science Party candidate for the federal electorate Grayndler advocated legislation that could both allow for implanted technology and also prevent it from becoming “mandatory”. “I think it would be good to have legislation that basically says that no company can ever force you to get one, no government can ever force you to get one, but maybe it’s an optional thing that you can sign on to to make your life easier.”The ABC reported that transport authorities were threatening to deactivate Meow-Meow’s account after hearing about the experiment. Credit: Facebook/Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow via Storyful