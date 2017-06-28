News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
breaking 'Blood drips on the stairs': Active shooter at YouTube HQ
breaking Peak hour traffic chaos after man climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge
 

Opposition Lawmakers Trapped Within Parliamentary Building as Pro-Government Lawmakers Throw 'Explosive Devices' Outside

Opposition lawmakers, journalists and employees were trapped within the confines of Venezuela’s Parliament on June 27 as pro-government demonstrators surrounded the building and launched explosive devices near its vicinity.According to reports from El Nacional and El Carabobeno, the area around the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas was chaotic as nearly a dozen “mortar-type” explosives were launched into the surrounding gardens. Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) officers, tasked with guarding the National Assembly officials trapped within the Federal Legislative Palace, were “impassive” as the violence occurred, opposition lawmaker Henry Ramos Allup tweeted.The chaos began at about five in the afternoon, El Nacional reported, and had not abated by 9:30 pm. The violence reportedly sparked when GNB troops beat at least three deputies and journalists inside the Federal Legislative Palace when they asked for an explanation on several briefcases that had been brought into the parliamentary building by the guardsmen. The briefcases were identified as containing election material belonging to Venezuela’s National Electoral Council. Credit: Twitter/GabyGabyGG via Storyful

Latest

0404_0500_nat_youtubeshooterUPDATE3
0:24

Reports female shooter opened fire at YouTube HQ
0404_0500_nat_youtubeupdate
0:48

YouTube HQ in lockdown
0404_0500_nat_harbourbridgeupdate2
1:03

Police attempt negotiation with man climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge
0404_0500_nat_youtubeshooter
0:24

YouTube campus gunfire
0404_0500_nat_harbourbridgeIPDATE
0:54

Man climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge
0404_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:28

News Break - April 4
0404_0500_nat_princephilip
1:40

Prince Philip admitted to hospital
0404_0500_nat_cosby
1:33

Bill Cosby retrial

Featured

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall