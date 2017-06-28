Brevard County Brush Fire's Smoke Shuts Down I-95

A brush fire in Brevard County, Florida, shut down I-95 on Tuesday, June 27, in the Cocoa area because of smoke conditions, according to a news report. The road was reopened before being closed again.The Tucker Fire, triggered by lightning, burned 1,700 acres of land on St Johns River Water Management District property. The 5,000-acre piece of land usually is burned intentionally, the news report said. District officials said in a press release it intended to burn the remaining land on Tuesday. Credit: Facebook/George Strother via Storyful