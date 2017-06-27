Forensic Teams at Scene of Car Bomb That Killed Kiev Security Official

A colonel in Ukraine’s military intelligence service was killed by a car bomb in Kiev on June 27, the country’s Defense Ministry said, describing the incident as a “terrorist act.”The deceased was named as Col Maksim Shapoval. The attack is the latest in a series of high-profile killings in Kiev. In March, former Russian lawmaker Denis Voronenkov was gunned down in broad daylight, while in 2016, investigative journalist Pavel Sheremet was killed in another car bomb in the city. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful