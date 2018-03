A vegetation fire known as the Hill Fire off Park Hill Road in Santa Margarita, California, quickly grew from 10 acres to more than 100 acres in a matter of hours on Monday, June 26.The fire, which was sparked by a vehicle fire that spread to brush, was first reported at 3:20 pm and by 4:40 pm had grown, according to the latest reports. Roads were closed and structures were threatened. Credit: Cal Fire via Storyful