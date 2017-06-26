Aerial Video Shows Sichuan Landslide Rescue Efforts

Drone footage released on June 26 shows the widespread devastation and official rescue efforts after a landslide hit a village in Maoxian, in northern Sichuan, China, on June 24, trapping more than 100 people.People’s Daily reported that, as of late Sunday, 10 people have been confirmed dead while 93 others remain missing.The video opens with drone footage released on June 26. Drone footage from June 25 can be seen at the 10:26 mark.Ground footage shows rescue efforts involving hydraulic excavators can be seen from 13:30 onwards. Credit: Maoxian County Propaganda Department via Storyful