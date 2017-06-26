Punjab's Chief Minister Visits Wounded After Oil Tanker Explosion

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, visited on June 25 the survivors of an oil tanker explosion which killed more than 150 people.Video shows Sharif speaking with patients at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital. He said the incident was “a heart rending and soul piercing tragedy,” one that was felt by every Pakistani.Radio Pakistan said 152 people were killed and 125 wounded after an oil tanker overturned on its way to Bahawalpur from Karachi on June 25. As people rushed to collect the spilled oil, the tanker exploded, engulfing them in flames, Radio Pakistan said. Credit: Facebook/Mian Shehbaz Sharif via Storyful