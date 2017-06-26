Malaysia-Bound Plane Shakes After 'Engine Failure' Forces Return to Perth

An Air Asia X plane bound for Kuala Lumpur was forced to turn back to Perth, Western Australia, on June 25, after what Air Asis described as a technical issue. Perth Now reported the issue as a “single engine failure.”Flight D7237 left Perth Airport at 6.50 am, with nearly 400 passengers aboard the flight. Pilots were forced to divert the flight back to Perth, landing at 10 am.The plane can be seen shuddering in this video.A passenger told the ABC, “It was literally like you were sitting on top of a washing machine. The whole thing was going. We could see the engine out the window which was really shaking on the wing.” Credit: Instagram/maesaya via Storyful